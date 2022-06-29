Andy Murray to make Laver Cup debut in London

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will play alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in London in September.

Murray will be making his debut at the competition, which is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.

Three-time Grand Slam singles champion @andy_murray will make his Laver Cup debut, representing Team Europe at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022.



Full story: https://t.co/gwOoK7msWq pic.twitter.com/42Evab4muV — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) June 29, 2022

This will be the fifth edition. It's being held at the O2 Arena on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

Federer's management company founded the competition.

Murray plays a second-round match at Wimbledon later on Wednesday against John Isner of the United States.

The Scot said, “I have heard lots of good things and I’m excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe.”