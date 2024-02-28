Andy Murray hints at retirement after defeat at Dubai Championship

Fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert eased past Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

Humbert didn’t face a break point before converting his first match point to secure a first career win over Murray, who lifted the trophy in Dubai in 2017.

After rallying past Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the previous round for his 500th hard-court win, the 36-year-old Murray hinted he was heading into the “last few months” of his career. “I’m likely not going to play past this summer.”

In other early second-round matches, second-seeded Andrey Rublev, the 2022 champion, advanced to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament for the fifth straight time after eliminating Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4.

ALSO READ | Andy Murray seeking another shot at gold in Paris Olympics 2024

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed with a 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2) win over Tallon Griekspoor.

Later Wednesday, defending champion Daniil Medvedev will be in action against Lorenzo Sonego.