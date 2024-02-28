MagazineBuy Print

Andy Murray hints at retirement after defeat at Dubai Championship

The 36-year-old Murray hinted he was heading into the “last few months” of his career. “I’m likely not going to play past this summer.”

Published : Feb 28, 2024 20:33 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Britain’s Andy Murray waves to the crowd after losing his round of 16 match against France’s Ugo Humbert | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Britain’s Andy Murray waves to the crowd after losing his round of 16 match against France’s Ugo Humbert | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert eased past Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

Humbert didn’t face a break point before converting his first match point to secure a first career win over Murray, who lifted the trophy in Dubai in 2017.

After rallying past Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the previous round for his 500th hard-court win, the 36-year-old Murray hinted he was heading into the “last few months” of his career. “I’m likely not going to play past this summer.”

In other early second-round matches, second-seeded Andrey Rublev, the 2022 champion, advanced to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament for the fifth straight time after eliminating Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4.

ALSO READ | Andy Murray seeking another shot at gold in Paris Olympics 2024

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed with a 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2) win over Tallon Griekspoor.

Later Wednesday, defending champion Daniil Medvedev will be in action against Lorenzo Sonego.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
