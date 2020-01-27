Anil Khanna nominated life president of Asian Tennis Federation

The former President of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), Anil Khanna, was nominated as the life president of the ATF and also as the Chairman of its Finance Committee during the meeting of the Board of Directors, held in Melbourne on Monday.



CS Sunder Raju was elected as the senior vice president of the ATF, while Anil Dhupar was elected as a member of the Seniors Committee and VK Batra, as member of the Constitution Committee.

Khanna had served as ATF president from 2005 to 2019 and also ITF Vice President from 2015-19.