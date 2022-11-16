Tennis

ATP Finals: Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach semifinal in Turin

It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.

AP
16 November, 2022 20:23 IST
Novak Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the last four of the ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the last four of the ATP Finals.

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record six titles at the event. His last victory came in 2015.

In a first set dominated by serving on the fast indoor court, the first break point didn’t come until the final game and when Djokovic hit a return down the line to take the opener, Rublev threw his racket down in frustration.

Djokovic broke early in the second set and took a 3-0 lead with no way back for Rublev. The Russian won two points in the final two games as Djokovic broke again and went on to take the match.

Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the players’ opening match. Tsitsipas was playing later against Daniil Medvedev, who also lost his Red Group opener.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was eliminated on Tuesday after his second loss of the tournament, while Casper Ruud booked his place in the semifinals. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz will play each other on Thursday, with the winner set to secure the other semifinal spot from Green Group.

