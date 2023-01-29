Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Krejcikova-Siniakova defend women’s doubles title

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents’ serve in each of the first games of the sets.

AP
MELBOURNE 29 January, 2023 12:09 IST
MELBOURNE 29 January, 2023 12:09 IST
Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova (left) and Katerina Siniakova pose with their trophy after defeating Japan’s Shuko Aoyama (right) and Ena Shibahara in the women’s doubles final at the Australian Open.

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova (left) and Katerina Siniakova pose with their trophy after defeating Japan’s Shuko Aoyama (right) and Ena Shibahara in the women’s doubles final at the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AP

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents’ serve in each of the first games of the sets.

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents’ serve in each of the first games of the sets.

The Czech players won last year’s Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open doubles titles.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora,” said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey.”

Krejcikova said there was a “lot of hard work” behind the winning streak.

“So many practices,” she said. “I remember many matches that we got really close. Couple times we were to the semifinals at other Slams, and we weren’t just able to get through. I think with the experience and with everything, as the teams are changing, some teams are not playing anymore or they’re retiring, just generation is changing, as well.”

Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.

“It was just so close . . . I feel like it was just right there,” Shibahara said. “Obviously our opponents were just too good and solid. I feel like the experience was just the difference. I know that I think the next time we’ll have a better shot at it. Overall I’m just really proud of how we’ve been playing together, so really excited for what’s to come.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us