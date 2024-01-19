MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Sinner lays out title credentials with romp over Baez to enter fourth round

The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed was in a different class from the Argentine, spending just one hour and 52 minutes on court for the 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 09:23 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jannik Sinner of Italy waves after defeating Sebastian Baez of Argentina in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, January 19, 2024.
Jannik Sinner of Italy waves after defeating Sebastian Baez of Argentina in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, January 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner of Italy waves after defeating Sebastian Baez of Argentina in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, January 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner reinforced his Australian Open title credentials with a straight-sets mauling of 26th-seed Sebastian Baez Friday, dropping just four games in the one-sided romp.

The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed was in a different class from the Argentine, spending just one hour and 52 minutes on court for the 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

It set him up for a fourth-round clash against either Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov or Czech player Tomas Machac.

Sinner is yet to drop a set in his three matches so far, unlike the trio of players ahead of him in the rankings -- defending champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

“Generally, I’m playing really well and feeling great here,” said Sinner, who opted against a warm-up tournament this year. “I’m just happy with how I’m feeling right now.”

Sinner enjoyed a breakthrough 2023, winning his first Masters title in Toronto and reaching the championship match at the ATP Finals, beating Djokovic in group play.

He then led Italy to the Davis Cup title, again toppling Djokovic along the way, to finish the year in the best form of his life.

The Italian advanced to the quarter-finals at the year’s first major in 2022 and exited in the fourth round last year, but he has higher expectations this season after surging up the rankings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024 /

Sebastian Baez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Sinner lays out title credentials with romp over Baez to enter fourth round
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Bengal to bat first vs Chhattisgarh; Karnataka against Goa, Mumbai takes on Kerala, TN bats vs Railways
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs WI, First Test: Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. Advani, Chadha qualify for All India Snooker final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Sinner lays out title credentials with romp over Baez to enter fourth round
    AFP
  2. Medvedev taken to five sets by Ruusuvuori in another late Australian Open finish
    AP
  3. Alcaraz staves off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Rybakina exits as Blinkova edges 42-point tiebreak
    Reuters
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal crashes out, Bopanna-Ebden pair advance to second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Sinner lays out title credentials with romp over Baez to enter fourth round
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Bengal to bat first vs Chhattisgarh; Karnataka against Goa, Mumbai takes on Kerala, TN bats vs Railways
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs WI, First Test: Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. Advani, Chadha qualify for All India Snooker final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment