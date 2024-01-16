MagazineBuy Print

Maaya Rajeshwaran qualifies for Junior Australian Open

Rajeshwaran will take on Sonja Zhenikhova from Germany in the first round.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 19:31 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran.
FILE PHOTO: Tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran. | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M
FILE PHOTO: Tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran. | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran qualfiied for the junior Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Rajeshwaran will take on Sonja Zhenikhova from Germany in the first round.

She joins an illustrious list of Indians to feature in junior grand slams which includes Ramesh Krishnan, Ramanathan Krishnan, Leander Paes, Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal among others.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
