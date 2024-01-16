Maaya Rajeshwaran qualifies for Junior Australian Open

Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran qualfiied for the junior Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Rajeshwaran will take on Sonja Zhenikhova from Germany in the first round.

She joins an illustrious list of Indians to feature in junior grand slams which includes Ramesh Krishnan, Ramanathan Krishnan, Leander Paes, Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal among others.

