Tennis

WTA Rankings: Krejcikova breaks into top 20 with Dubai victory; Swiatek remains World No. 1

The 27-year-old Czech, who won the French Open in 2021, is up to No. 16 following her remarkable performance in Dubai.

AFP
27 February, 2023 18:49 IST
27 February, 2023 18:49 IST
Barbora Krejcikova during the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships against Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

Barbora Krejcikova during the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships against Iga Swiatek on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

The 27-year-old Czech, who won the French Open in 2021, is up to No. 16 following her remarkable performance in Dubai.

Barbora Krejcikova was rewarded for her victory in Dubai, where she beat the top three players in the world, with a return to the Top 20 after climbing 14 places in the new WTA rankings released on Monday.

The 27-year-old Czech, who won the French Open in 2021, is up to No. 16 following her remarkable performance in Dubai.

Also Read
Three tennis ranking landmarks feat Nadal, Graf and Rafter

In successive matches, she came back from losing the first set 6-0 to defeat world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the quarterfinals, the American world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the semis and then, in straight sets, Iga Swiatek in the final.

It is a welcome return to the higher echelons of the game for Krejcikova who a year ago was ranked No. 2.

Despite the defeat, Swiatek remains the No. 1 by a clear margin.

Liudmila Samsonova (12th) and Beatriz Haddad (13th) swap places while Ekaterina Alexandrova (18th) and the Romanian Simona Halep, the former world No. 1, now 19th, slip two spots.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Halep has not played since losing to qualifier Daria Snigur in the first round of last year’s US Open. In October she was provisionally suspended for a positive drug test.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

  1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10585 pts
  2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100
  3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5495
  4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4921
  5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4835
  6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4251
  7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3451
  8. Daria Kasatkina 3375
  9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3360
  10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2935
  11. Veronika Kudermetova 2620
  12. Liudmila Samsonova 2301 (+1)
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2256 (-1)
  14. Victoria Azarenka 2237
  15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2227
  16. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2205 (+14)
  17. Karolína Plískova (CZE) 2045 (+1)
  18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030 (-2)
  19. Simona Halep (ROM) 1955 (-2)
  20. Madison Keys (USA) 1857 (+3)

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us