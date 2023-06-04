Magazine

Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

The 14th seed received plenty of vocal support from the stands as she emulated the 1978 and 1979 feat of Patricia Medrado.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 08:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates winning the match point against Ekaterina Alexandrova during the women’s singles third-round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2023.
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates winning the match point against Ekaterina Alexandrova during the women’s singles third-round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates winning the match point against Ekaterina Alexandrova during the women’s singles third-round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 44 years to reach the last 16 of the French Open with a 5-7 6-4 7-5 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The 14th seed received plenty of vocal support from the stands as she emulated the 1978 and 1979 feat of Patricia Medrado.

Also Read | French Open: Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach last 16

“There are many Brazilians here, I am very happy and grateful for the support, it is very special to be able to represent you all,” Haddad Maia said.

The 27-year-old broke into the Top 20 last year after winning back-to-back titles on grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, and reaching her first WTA 1000 final in Toronto.

Haddad Maia will face Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round on Monday.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
