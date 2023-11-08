MagazineBuy Print

BJK Cup Finals 2023: Italy beats France after two singles wins

Italy have now beaten France five times in their last seven meetings in the flagship women’s team competition.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 22:20 IST , SEVILLE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy's Jasmine Paolini (r) celebrates with Tathiana Garbin, captain of team Italy, after defeating France's Caroline Garcia during their group stage tennis match between France and Italy on the second day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini (r) celebrates with Tathiana Garbin, captain of team Italy, after defeating France’s Caroline Garcia during their group stage tennis match between France and Italy on the second day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) | Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini (r) celebrates with Tathiana Garbin, captain of team Italy, after defeating France’s Caroline Garcia during their group stage tennis match between France and Italy on the second day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) | Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Wins in singles for Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini gave Italy victory over France in their opening Group D clash at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville on Wednesday.

Trevisan recovered from a slow start to beat the experienced Alize Cornet 2-6 6-2 6-2 in the opening rubber.

The 27-year-old Paolini then battled back from 4-2 down in the deciding set to beat Caroline Garcia 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 in a match lasting two hours and 39 minutes.

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz to debut for Europe at Laver Cup Berlin 2024

France will seek to at least get a point on the board in the later doubles.

Italy have now beaten France five times in their last seven meetings in the flagship women’s team competition.

Later on Wednesday hosts Spain face Canada in the first action in Group C.

