Carlos Alcaraz to debut for Europe at Laver Cup Berlin 2024

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz to make his debut for Team Europe at next year’s Laver Cup, scheduled to be held in Berlin from September 20 to 22, 2024.

The reigning Wimbledon champion, Alcaraz was the first player to be named on captain Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe.

“I am super excited to have Carlos join Team Europe in Berlin,” said Borg, who has made an early start to assembling his six-man team in a bid to win back the Laver Cup in its seventh year.

Team Europe, who were champions at the first four editions of the Laver Cup, suffered consecutive losses to Team World in London in 2022 and then in Vancouver this year.

“I’m leaving no stone unturned for 2024,” said Borg. “The goal is to win and having Carlos commit to Team Europe’s cause is a thrilling start to what I anticipate will be an exceptional roster.”

Alcaraz said he has enjoyed watching the Laver Cup and is excited to be making his debut with Team Europe.

“I appreciate Captain Borg’s confidence in me, and I look forward to teaming up with my rivals in both singles and doubles in Berlin,” he said. “It means a lot to represent Team Europe at Laver Cup, this is a great honour.”

“I will do whatever is asked of me to win back the Cup for Team Europe. I can’t wait to hear who will be joining me on the team next September.”

At 20, Alcaraz has won 12 ATP Tour singles titles including two majors and four ATP Masters 1000 crowns.

He moved up the ATP rankings to the number one spot at the age of 19 in September 2022, becoming the first teenager to hold the top rank. He is currently ranked second, behind Novak Djokovic.

The three-day competition will see rivals become teammates as six of the top men’s tennis players from Europe face off against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.