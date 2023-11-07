MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tennis coach Bidyut Goswami credits “amazing players” for Columbia University Hall of Fame induction

It is not that common to find an Indian tennis coach entering the Hall of Fame in the USA.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 19:51 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Former national tennis champion BIdyut Goswami at the induction into the Columbia University Athletics Hall of Fame in the USA recently.
Former national tennis champion BIdyut Goswami at the induction into the Columbia University Athletics Hall of Fame in the USA recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Former national tennis champion BIdyut Goswami at the induction into the Columbia University Athletics Hall of Fame in the USA recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian tennis flourishes in the USA thanks to a robust collegiate program. Multiple Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi who honed his game for two years there and Somdev Devvarman, who won the NCAA singles title twice before jumping back into the pro circuit with distinction, are the shining examples in recent times.

However, it is not that common to find an Indian tennis coach entering the Hall of Fame in the USA, the way the former national champion Bidyut Goswami did in the Columbia Athletics Hall of Fame recently, after serving the University for 37 years.

“I feel very blessed to have had a career that I always was very passionate about”, said Bidyut, when contacted by  Sportstar.

He gave full credit to his parents for letting him choose a profession which was “not that prudent” in the 1970s.

“My father, a judge in the Supreme Court, gave his blessings by saying, ‘Do the best you can in whatever you want to do’. I was very fortunate to be the Head coach at Columbia University without any previous experience”, recalled Bidyut, who hails from Assam.

“I have to thank the committee and the Athletic Director for having the courage to hire an inexperienced coach. And after 37 years, and with the induction into the Columbia University’s Athletics Hall of Fame, I feel, I justified that decision and their faith”, said Bidyut, who graduated from the St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata in 1973.

He also gave full credit to the “amazing players” who helped the University win several Ivy titles and also won him the “National Coach of the year award in all of collegiate tennis in the USA” in his final year in 2019.

“As I said in my speech, I was happy to accept the induction on behalf of all my players starting from 1982. All my players graduated with high honors and have become a very important part of society. This includes a lot of great Indian juniors who played for me”, he said.

He does keep track of Indian tennis and is “always very proud when they do well”. He watches the Indian players at the US Open regularly and “root them on”.

Bidyut was visiting India regularly “till covid happened”.

“All my siblings and relatives are in India. A few of the juniors who I grew up with are very close to where I live. One of them, former national champion Gaurav Misra also worked with me at Columbia, and that was the cherry on the cake. I do keep in touch with a lot of former tennis players living in India and other parts of the world”, he said.

A player and coach from a different era, who was loyal to Columbia University, Bidyut did repay their faith in a resounding fashion with a sterling career of tennis development.

Related Topics

Mahesh Bhupathi /

somdev devvarman /

NCAA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmat runs Labuschagne out; AUS in deep trouble at 81/5; AUS-AFG updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tennis coach Bidyut Goswami credits “amazing players” for Columbia University Hall of Fame induction
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Bayern vs Galatasaray: Upamecano and Goretzka ready for Champions League clash, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. National Games 2023: Mehuli Ghosh clinches 10m air rifle gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Tennis coach Bidyut Goswami credits “amazing players” for Columbia University Hall of Fame induction
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: Slovenia beats Australia in group opener
    Reuters
  3. WTA Rankings: Swiatek returns to No. 1 spot with WTA Finals triumph
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iga Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on the right stuff
    Reuters
  5. List of WTA Finals champions: Iga Swiatek becomes latest first-time winner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmat runs Labuschagne out; AUS in deep trouble at 81/5; AUS-AFG updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tennis coach Bidyut Goswami credits “amazing players” for Columbia University Hall of Fame induction
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Bayern vs Galatasaray: Upamecano and Goretzka ready for Champions League clash, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. National Games 2023: Mehuli Ghosh clinches 10m air rifle gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment