Injured Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters for second straight season

Following Alcaraz’s withdrawal, Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego gets entry into the main draw as a lucky loser and faces Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 19:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.
FILE PHOTO: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of this week’s Monte Carlo Masters due to a right arm injury, the Spaniard wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

“I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year,” said the 20-year-old.

According to the ATP website, World No. 3 Alcaraz appeared at practice in Monte-Carlo with taping on his right forearm.

Third-seeded Alcaraz had also missed last year’s edition.

Following the Spaniard’s withdrawal, Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego gets entry into the main draw as a lucky loser and faces Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

Two-time Major winner Alcaraz has a 15-4 win-loss record this season which includes his successful title defence in Indian Wells.

