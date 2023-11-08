MagazineBuy Print

Czech Republic beats defending champion Switzerland in group stage of BJK Cup Finals in Spain

Linda Noskova defeated Celine Naef 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 in the first singles match, and Marie Bouzkova beat Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-4 in the second match of the Group A tie.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 09:03 IST , Seville - 2 MINS READ

AP
Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova celebrates after winning over Switzerland’s Celine Naef during their group stage tennis match on the first day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.
Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova celebrates after winning over Switzerland’s Celine Naef during their group stage tennis match on the first day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
The Czech Republic beat defending champion Switzerland on the first day of the group stage at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Swiatek returns to No. 1 spot with Finals triumph

Bouzkova was a late addition to the Czech team following the withdrawal of world No. 8 Karolina Muchova because of a wrist injury.

Switzerland was without Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who announced on Friday that she is pregnant.

The United States is the other team in Group A and will face Switzerland on Thursday.

In Group B, Slovenia defeated last year’s runner-up Australia 2-1 after Kaja Juvan defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-1 and Tamara Zidansek beat Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4.

Australia’s point came when Kimberly Birrell and Storm Hunter beat Veronika Erjavec and Ela Nala Milic 7-5, 6-7 (2), 10-5 in the doubles match.

The 12-team BJK Cup Finals is being played at La Cartuja Stadium in the southern Spanish city of Seville. It will run through Sunday offering a record total of $9.6 million in prize money, including $2.4 million to the champions.

The teams compete in four round-robin groups and the winners will advance to the semifinals.

The biggest team competition in women’s tennis is starting two days after the end of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, which featured the top eight players on the tour — including winner Iga Swiatek.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
