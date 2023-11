List of WTA Finals champions: Iga Swiatek becomes latest first-time winner

Iga Swiatek defeated Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 to win her maiden WTA Finals title in Cancun, Mexico, on Monday. The 22-year-old Pole is the eighth first-time winner in as many editions of the season-ending championships in the last nine years.

Overall, Swiatek is the 26th woman to win the WTA Finals, an event which was first held in 1972.

Martina Navratilova holds the record for winning the tournament a record eight times with Steffi Graf and Serena Williams joint-second with five titles each.

Serena is also the last woman to defend her crown at the WTA Finals. She lifted the trophy for three straight years from 2012 to 2014.

Here’s the full list of WTA Finals champions: