Swiatek wins maiden WTA Finals title, reclaims World No. 1 ranking

Swiatek, the 22-year-old Pole, dominated the summit clash against World No. 5 Pegula, winning it 6-1, 6-0 in just 59 minutes.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 04:15 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning a point during the singles final of the WTA Finals against USA’s Jessica Pegula in Cancun, Mexico, on Monday.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning a point during the singles final of the WTA Finals against USA’s Jessica Pegula in Cancun, Mexico, on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning a point during the singles final of the WTA Finals against USA’s Jessica Pegula in Cancun, Mexico, on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

