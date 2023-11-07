Swiatek wins maiden WTA Finals title, reclaims World No. 1 ranking

Iga Swiatek beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets in Cancun on Monday to clinch her maiden WTA Finals title and reclaim the World No. 1 ranking she had lost to Aryna Sabalenka after her fourth-round defeat at the US Open.

Swiatek, the 22-year-old Pole, dominated the summit clash against World No. 5 Pegula, winning it 6-1, 6-0 in just 59 minutes.

More to follow...