ATP Rankings: Djokovic tightens grip on No. 1 spot with Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic began a record-extending 398th week as the top-ranked player in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy after winning the Paris Masters on Sunday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy after winning the Paris Masters on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy after winning the Paris Masters on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on November 6, 2023.

Novak Djokovic began a record-extending 398th week as the top-ranked player in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

The 36-year-old Serbian clinched his seventh Paris Masters and overall 40th title at the ATP 1000 level with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Grigor Dimitrov in the final. Ahead of next weeks ATP Finals where he is the defending champion, 24-time Major winner Djokovic took his ranking points tally to 11445.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old from Spain, is second with 8455 points after a shock second-round defeat against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

ATP Top 10
(SRB) Novak Djokovic -11445 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 8455 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 7200 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 5490 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 5205 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4435 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 3625 points
(GER) Alexander Zverev - 3585 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3500 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 3460 points

Defending champion Holger Rune lost three spots and slipped to 10th after defeat against Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old Dane had beaten the Serbian in last year’s final.

Rune’s defeat meant that Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz moved up one spot each in the Top 10.

Former World No. 3 Dimitrov moved up three spots to 14th with his runner-up finish.

Nicolas Jarry (19th), Tallon Griekspoor (21st), Ugo Humbert (23rd), Safiullin (39th), Thanasi Kokkinakis (65th), Thiago Seyboth Wild (74th) and Pavel Kotov (80th) are the Top 100 players who achieved new career-high rankings.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 8
Yuki Bhambri - 62
N. Sriram Balaji - 76 (moved up three spots)
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 91 (moved up four spots)
Saketh Myneni - 92 (moved up one spot)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 102 (moved down three spots)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 104
Arjun Kadhe - 107
Niki Poonacha - 152 (slipped three spots)
Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli - 157 (slipped one spot)
Divij Sharan - 169 (slipped one spot)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 187 (slipped six spots)
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 169 (jumped one spot)
Mukund Sasikumar - 465 (moved down 11 spots)
Digvijaypratap Singh - 495 (jumped six spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 557 (jumped 22 spots)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 578 (moved down one spot)

