Lukas Rosol, who stunned Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2012, announces retirement

Lukas Rosol, who famously beat Rafael Nadal in second round of Wimbledon 2012, announced his retirement via a social media post on Thursday.
The 38-year-old Rosol is a former World No. 26 and won two titles - Bucharest (2013) and Winston-Salem (2014.
However, the right-handed Czech player first came into the limelight during The Championships in 2012. Rosol, then ranked 100th, defeated two-time champion and second seed Nadal 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the round of 64.
“I think next year, I won’t play much because I have a little son now. I would like to stay with him a lot and enjoy family time a little bit. Yes, it’s time to say goodbye slowly. I haven’t decided yet which date it will be but the new players are so strong and so fast. It’s tough to play them,” Rosol had told Sportstar in an interview last year.
