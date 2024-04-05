MagazineBuy Print

Defending champ Tiafoe beats Duckworth in 2nd round of US Men’s Clay Court

The third-seeded American had 15 aces and didn’t face a break point, advancing to face sixth-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia in the quarterfinals.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 11:51 IST , Houston - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Frances Tiafoe hits a return to Christopher O’ Connell, of Australia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Frances Tiafoe hits a return to Christopher O’ Connell, of Australia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Frances Tiafoe hits a return to Christopher O’ Connell, of Australia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky/ AP

Defending champion Frances Tiafoe beat James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on Thursday night in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship to advance to the quarterfinal for the third straight year.

The third-seeded American had 15 aces and didn’t face a break point against the Australian.

“Every win is big right now, to just kind of build it,” Tiafoe said. “Tonight was huge.”

He improved to 8-7 this season.

ALSO READ: Lukas Rosol, who stunned Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2012, announces retirement

“I wish I won in straights, but I definitely played pretty well,” Tiafoe said. “I thought I played really well in the first set. He can serve really well. I had some chances, some break points, but good serves from him and he really made it tough for me.”

Tiafoe advanced to face sixth-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia in the quarterfinals Friday. Thompson beat American Aleksandar Kovacevic 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7) in 3 hours, 35 minutes in the longest match in tournament history.

Also, fourth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argetnina beat Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-4, 6-4. American Michael Mmoh upset eighth-seeded Max Purcell of Australia 6-2, 7-5.

