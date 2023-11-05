MagazineBuy Print

Novak Djokovic beats Dimitrov to win Paris Masters 2023 title

Novak Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrovic in straight sets 6-4 6-3 to win his seventh Paris Masters title, which was his 40th ATP Masters 1000 crown and 97th title of his career.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 21:28 IST , Paris, France - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning match point in the Men’s Singles final against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day seven of Rolex Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 05, 2023 in Paris, France.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning match point in the Men's Singles final against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day seven of Rolex Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 05, 2023 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning match point in the Men’s Singles final against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day seven of Rolex Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 05, 2023 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic cruised to a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title on Sunday when the top-seeded Serbian outclassed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-3 in the final.

In a clash featuring the two oldest players in the world’s top 20, the 36-year-old Djokovic drew first blood, breaking the 17th-ranked Dimitrov for a 4-3 lead in the opening set, and he closed it out comfortably in 51 minutes.

The unseeded Dimitrov’s only victory over Djokovic in 12 previous meetings came a decade ago and although the 32-year-old put up more of a fight in the second set, he could not prevent Djokovic from taking his 40th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Victory was sealed when Dimitrov sent a backhand wide, extended Djokovic’s winning run to 18 matches since his defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon title clash in July.

