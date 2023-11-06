MagazineBuy Print

Equal pay in tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Finals prize money becomes equal to that of men’s Davis Cup

The runner-up team will earn USD 1.44 million, each losing semifinalist will get USD 960,000 and teams eliminated in the group stage will receive USD 480,000.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 21:42 IST , SEVILLE, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AP
The 12-team BJK Cup Finals start Tuesday at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium and run through Sunday.
The 12-team BJK Cup Finals start Tuesday at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium and run through Sunday.
infoIcon

The 12-team BJK Cup Finals start Tuesday at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium and run through Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will offer a record total of USD 9.6 million in prize money, including USD 2.4 million to the champions, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced Monday.

The ITF said this puts the women competing at the BJK Cup Finals on an equivalent prize level as the men at the Davis Cup Finals.

The 12-team BJK Cup Finals start Tuesday at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium and run through Sunday.

Defending champion Switzerland is joined by last year’s runner-up, Australia, and 10 other countries: Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Slovenia, Spain and the United States.

The runner-up team will earn USD 1.44 million, each losing semifinalist will get USD 960,000 and teams eliminated in the group stage will receive USD 480,000.

