The Indian Super League 2023-24 has reached its business end, with four teams – Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC – vying for the Championship on May 4.

The first legs of the semifinals are done and dusted, producing some nail-biting action wherein Mumbai City scored thrice in seven minutes to stun FC Goa in its own fortress.

Mohun Bagan, which won its first Shield in its last home game, will now host Odisha FC while Mumbai City looks to continue its domination over the Gaurs to seal a spot in the final after three years.

Before the second leg, Sportstar looks at what happens if the matches end as a tie on aggregate scores after two legs.

What is the result after the first leg?

Odisha FC beat Mohun Bagan 2-1 while Mumbai City reigned supreme with a 3-2 win over FC Goa. If the Mariners and the Gaurs score once each, the aggregate score in both matches will be level, at 2-2 and 3-3, respectively.

What happens if the ISL semifinal ends in a draw on aggregate?

If the ISL semifinals end in a draw, an extra 30 minutes will be played to determine a result and if that proves to be insufficient, the game will progress to a penalty shootout.

There have been five such instances in the league before, since its inception in 2014, including that in the inaugural edition, when Atletico de Kolkata beat FC Goa 4-2 on penalties after an aggregate score of 0-0 over two legs.

Atletico De Kolkata’s Luis Garcia (middle) in action against FC Goa during the Indian Super League semifinal match in Kolkata on December 14, 2014. | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish/The Hindu

List of penalty shootouts in ISL semifinals:

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC – (2-2 aggt.) BFC won 9-8 on penalties

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan – (0-0 aggt.) Mohun Bagan won 4-3 on penalties

Mumbai City vs FC Goa – (2-2 aggt.) Mumbai City won 6-5 on penalties

FC Goa vs Atletico de Kolkata – (0-0 aggt.) Atletico de Kolkata won 4-2 on penalties

When and where to watch the second leg of the ISL 2023-24 semifinal?

The second leg of the first semifinal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC, will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 28 while the other semifinal between FC Goa and Mumbai City will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on April 29.

Both matches are scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off. It can be watched live o Sports18 and VH1 while it can be live streamed on JioCinema.