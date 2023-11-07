WTA Rankings: Swiatek returns to No. 1 spot with WTA Finals triumph

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on November 6, 2023.

Iga Swiatek is set to finish as the World No. 1 for the second year in a row after winning the title at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, on Monday.

Four-time Major winner Swiatek had lost the top spot in the WTA Rankings to Aryna Sabalenka post her fourth-round loss at the US Open. However, the 22-year-old Pole went on an 11-match unbeaten streak from Beijing to eventually overtake the Belarusian with her victory over Jessica Pegula in the final in Cancun.

Women's Top 10 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 9295 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 9050 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 6580 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 6365 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 5975 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4195 points (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 4075 points (CZE) Karolina Muchova - 3651 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3620 points (CZE) Barbora Krejcikova - 2880 points

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Ons Jabeur moved past Marketa Vondrousova into sixth place. Both players failed to make it to the semifinals of the WTA Finals.

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia jumped eight spots to 11th after clinching the WTA Elite Trophy. The 12-player tournament was the first postseason event on the women’s tour. It featured the 11 highest-ranked singles players who did not qualify for WTA Finals.

China’s Qinwen Zheng, who lost to Haddad Maia in the summit clash, gained three spots to achieve a new career-high ranking of 15.