MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iga Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on the right stuff

The four-time Grand Slam champion swept aside Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-0 to claim her first WTA Finals title, and return to the top of the rankings after being deposed by Aryna Sabalenka in September.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 10:14 IST , Cancun - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Poland’s Iga Swiatek speaks at a press conference after winning her final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek speaks at a press conference after winning her final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. | Photo Credit: HENRY ROMERO/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek speaks at a press conference after winning her final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. | Photo Credit: HENRY ROMERO/ REUTERS

WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek said the poor playing conditions in Cancun forced her to focus on her game instead of being distracted by the prospect of regaining the world number one ranking.

The four-time Grand Slam champion swept aside Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-0 to claim her first WTA Finals title, and return to the top of the rankings after being deposed by Aryna Sabalenka in September.

ALSO READ: List of WTA Finals champions: Iga Swiatek becomes latest first-time winner

The WTA conceded this year’s edition of the Finals was “not a perfect event”, with the court condition and stormy weather among the issues affecting players. Sabalenka said she did not feel safe playing on the court.

“The conditions that were kind of tricky also helped me to just, you know, focus on adjust my footwork, my shots ... that kept me busy from thinking about all of that,” Swiatek told reporters of the number one ranking on Monday.

“So I think today was ... just being narrow with your head, only thinking about the right stuff.”

The 22-year-old Pole said she had been distracted by the ranking race at other tournaments and it had affected her performance.

“It played (in my mind) a lot in the US Open and the tournaments before but I kind of learned my lesson,” she said.

“This time I didn’t want it to have an impact on me ... it’s hard not to think about stuff like that but actually when I went on court I knew that I had to focus on different things.”

Cancun was named as the venue for the $9 million WTA Finals, which brings together the top eight singles players and doubles partnerships to conclude the season, less than two months before it started on October 29.

The tournament was supposed to conclude on November 5 but rain and high winds meant the semi-final between Swiatek and Sabalenka was not completed until that day, with the final shunted to Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA /

WTA Finals /

Iga Swiatek /

Jessica Pegula

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on the right stuff
    Reuters
  2. PSG needs to forget home win over Milan before San Siro test, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  3. Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by Rubiales
    AP
  4. Newcastle’s Burn out long-term says Howe ahead of Champions League clash
    Reuters
  5. Luton threatens to ban fans who chanted about tragedies during Liverpool game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Iga Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on the right stuff
    Reuters
  2. List of WTA Finals champions: Iga Swiatek becomes latest first-time winner
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek wins maiden WTA Finals title, reclaims World No. 1 ranking
    AP
  4. Equal pay in tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Finals prize money becomes equal to that of men’s Davis Cup
    AP
  5. ATP Rankings: Djokovic tightens grip on No. 1 spot with Paris Masters title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on the right stuff
    Reuters
  2. PSG needs to forget home win over Milan before San Siro test, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  3. Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by Rubiales
    AP
  4. Newcastle’s Burn out long-term says Howe ahead of Champions League clash
    Reuters
  5. Luton threatens to ban fans who chanted about tragedies during Liverpool game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment