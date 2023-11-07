Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: Slovenia beats Australia in group opener

Last year’s Billie Jean King Cup runner-up Australia suffered an awful start to the Finals as it lost to Slovenia in its opening Group B match in Seville on Tuesday.

Kaja Juvan got outsider Slovenia off to a flyer with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of a rusty Ajla Tomljanovic.

Former French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek then overcame Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4 to give Slovenia an unassailable lead, although a doubles rubber was still to be played.

A strong-looking Kazakhstan team is the other country in Group B.

The 12 qualifying nations are split into four sections of three with the group winners progressing to the semifinals.

Later on Tuesday, reigning champion Switzerland takes on the Czech Republic.