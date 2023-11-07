MagazineBuy Print

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: Slovenia beats Australia in group opener

Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek sealed the tie for Slovenia by winning the first two singles rubbers in the Group B tie.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 19:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan celeberates after defeating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic during their group stage match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Tuesday.
Slovenia's Kaja Juvan celeberates after defeating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic during their group stage match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan celeberates after defeating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic during their group stage match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Last year’s Billie Jean King Cup runner-up Australia suffered an awful start to the Finals as it lost to Slovenia in its opening Group B match in Seville on Tuesday.

Kaja Juvan got outsider Slovenia off to a flyer with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of a rusty Ajla Tomljanovic.

Former French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek then overcame Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4 to give Slovenia an unassailable lead, although a doubles rubber was still to be played.

A strong-looking Kazakhstan team is the other country in Group B.

The 12 qualifying nations are split into four sections of three with the group winners progressing to the semifinals.

Later on Tuesday, reigning champion Switzerland takes on the Czech Republic.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

