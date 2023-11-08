Dallas, Doha and Munich to become ATP 500 events

Men’s tournaments in Dallas, Doha and Munich will be upgraded from ATP 250 to ATP 500 events as part of reforms to strengthen the 2025 calendar, the men’s Tour body confirmed on Wednesday.

The upgrades, part of the ATP’s One Vision strategy, will see improvements to facilities and a combined $51.7 million in additional player compensation over a five-year period.

As part of the re-structuring of the calendar, ATP 250 events in Atlanta, Lyon and Newport will be retired from 2025.

“OneVision is all about raising the bar for tennis, and unlocking new investment in the game,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to have our Dallas, Doha and Munich events step up to ATP 500 status -- delivering improved standards for players and most importantly an enhanced product for our fans.”

ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz to debut for Europe at Laver Cup Berlin 2024

The Dallas tournament, currently held in February, will move to a yet-to-be-named new venue while Munich’s facilities will undergo a full-scale renovation.

Each of the three tournaments will offer approximately $2.8 million in prize money from 2025.

The upgrades will mean that from 2025 there will be 16 ATP 500 events throughout the year, up from the current 13.

Seven of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments will also be extended to 12-day events from 2025.