Indian sports news wrap, November 8

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 8.
TENNIS
Manas and Rushil win in Rod Laver Junior Challenge Finals
Manas Dhamne and Rushil Khosla won their singles and doubles matches to pave a strong foundation for India’s 4-2 victory over Britain in the first league match of the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge Finals at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, California.
Asmi Adkar got beaten by Brooke Black in the singles, but Sohini Mohanty won her singles match against Maria Ustic to secure the fourth win for India. That sealed the contest before the girls doubles.
In other matches in the round-robin format, South Africa beat Argentina and Italy beat host USA. India was scheduled to play USA in the second league match. The topper of the league will be the champion.
The results (league):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Parth Aggarwal storms into finals of AITA Men’s tournament
Fourth seed Parth Aggarwal beat Sarthak Suden 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Rs. 2,50,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.
The top three seeds Neeraj Yashpaul, Udit Kamboj and Jagmeet Singh also made the semifinals.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
