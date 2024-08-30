MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Alcaraz suffers shock defeat in second round by Botic van de Zandschulp

Alcaraz never recovered from a shaky start and made unforced errors throughout as Van de Zandschulp ended the French Open and Wimbledon champion’s 15-match winning run at the majors.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 09:28 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after his second-round match win.
Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after his second-round match win. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after his second-round match win. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former champion Carlos Alcaraz’s Grand Slam winning streak came to a screeching halt at the U.S. Open on Thursday as the Spaniard was beaten 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Alcaraz never recovered from a shaky start and made unforced errors throughout as Van de Zandschulp ended the French Open and Wimbledon champion’s 15-match winning run at the majors.

The 21-year-old was on the back foot early on as Van de Zandschulp claimed the opening three games with some resolute defending from the back of the court, and the Dutchman broke again in the sixth game en route to taking the first set.

ALSO READ | US Open-2024: Medvedev beats Marozsan in straight sets to reach third round

Alcaraz produced a stunning forehand pass to hold serve in the first game of the next set but the four-times major winner’s struggles to close out points resurfaced as Van de Zandschulp broke for a 2-1 lead.

A tactical tweak to return serve from deeper helped Alcaraz break back immediately but the 2022 champion gifted his opponent another break with a double fault and Van de Zandschulp went on to comfortably double his advantage in the match.

After briefly leaving the court before the third set, Alcaraz found himself in deeper trouble after a wayward forehand handed Van de Zandschulp a break.

ALSO READ | US Open-2024: Muchova sends former champion Osaka packing in second round

He hit back immediately and found his smile again, but world number 74 Van de Zandschulp got his nose in front and completed a stunning upset on serve.

“Actually I am a little bit lost for words. It’s been an incredible evening here,” said Van de Zandschulp. “I think from point one here today I believed (I had) a chance.

“I had some nerves but I think if you want to beat one of these guys you have to be unbelievably calm and keep your head there.”

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2024 /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Botic van de Zandschulp /

ATP /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: De Minaur survives first-set fright to beat unseeded Virtanen
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: No. 1 seeds Sinner, Swiatek move into the third round; Hurkacz and Korda ousted
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Medvedev beats Marozsan in straight sets to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Alcaraz suffers shock defeat in second round by Botic van de Zandschulp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: De Minaur survives first-set fright to beat unseeded Virtanen
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Alcaraz suffers shock defeat in second round by Botic van de Zandschulp
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Rybakina withdraws from tournament due to injury
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Muchova sends former champion Osaka packing in second round
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Medvedev beats Marozsan in straight sets to reach third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: De Minaur survives first-set fright to beat unseeded Virtanen
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: No. 1 seeds Sinner, Swiatek move into the third round; Hurkacz and Korda ousted
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Medvedev beats Marozsan in straight sets to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Alcaraz suffers shock defeat in second round by Botic van de Zandschulp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment