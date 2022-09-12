Tennis

Casper Ruud salutes ‘hard nut’ Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud saluted Carlos Alcaraz as a deserving world number one after the Spanish teenager swept to the top of the global rankings with his US Open victory on Sunday.

AFP
12 September, 2022 08:24 IST
12 September, 2022 08:24 IST
Norway’s Casper Ruud in action during the Us Open men’s final against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Norway’s Casper Ruud in action during the Us Open men’s final against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Casper Ruud saluted Carlos Alcaraz as a deserving world number one after the Spanish teenager swept to the top of the global rankings with his US Open victory on Sunday.

Casper Ruud saluted Carlos Alcaraz as a deserving world number one after the Spanish teenager swept to the top of the global rankings with his US Open victory on Sunday.

Ruud, who leapt up to second in the rankings following his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 defeat, had no complaints following the loss against a player he described as a “hard nut to crack.”

“He’s riding that wave,” the 23-year-old Norwegian said Alcaraz.

“At the moment he’s the best player in the world in my eyes. He deserves that spot.

Also Read
Alcaraz beats Ruud in US Open final to win maiden Grand Slam title, becomes youngest World No. 1

“He’s one of these few rare talents that comes up every now and then in sports. That’s what it seems like.”

Ruud said Alcaraz’s formidable combination of speed around the court and flexibility in making shots from improbable positions were reminiscent of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

“He’s very fast. He’s very quick. He’s a great mover. He can get to balls that we’ve probably never seen before,” Ruud said.

“Carlos has sort of a mixture ... He’s fast, flexible. He can slide around. It’s impressive. He’s a hard nut to crack.”

Alcaraz’s achievements were all the more impressive given he was still only 19-years-old, Ruud added.

“It’s sometimes hard to believe he’s only a teenager,” he said. “But, yeah, he is. He’s more than four years younger than myself. It’s incredible.”

Also Read
Chennai Open: India’s No.1 singles player Ankita eyes glory at home after COVID-19 recovery

Alcaraz’s speed and tenacity came to the fore in the third set of Sunday’s win, when he saved two set points that would have given Ruud a 2-1 lead in the match.

“Carlos stepped up when he really needed to,” Alcaraz said. “Especially in the third set, it was close to go in my favour.

“I had some set points and couldn’t take care of them. He just played too good on those points. We’ve seen it many times before, he steps up when he needs to.

“When it’s close, he pulls out great shots.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us