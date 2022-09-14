Tennis

Chennai Open: Bouchard beats home favourite Karman Thandi in straight sets

Bouchard trailed 5-4 in the second set with Karman serving to level the tie. The Canadian, however, forced a tie-breaker and eventually sealed the win.

N. Sudarshan
CHENNAI 14 September, 2022 22:52 IST
CHENNAI 14 September, 2022 22:52 IST
Eugenie Bouchard exploited Karman Thandi’s backhand and won the pre-quarterfinal match 6-2, 7-6.

Eugenie Bouchard exploited Karman Thandi’s backhand and won the pre-quarterfinal match 6-2, 7-6. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bouchard trailed 5-4 in the second set with Karman serving to level the tie. The Canadian, however, forced a tie-breaker and eventually sealed the win.

Eugenie Bouchard was calm, and organised when it mattered, as she beat home favourite Karman Thandi 6-2, 7-6(2) to enter the quarterfinals of the WTA Chennai Open, at the SDAT Tennis Stadium here on Wednesday.

Bouchard played a solid first set, wobbled for much of the second even as Karman lifted her game, before reorganising her technique while visibly tiring and “sweating through her shoes,” to get past the finish line.

Bouchard’s start was smart and clean, with the right amount of weight, depth and power on her shots. Karman didn’t hold the cards close to her chest, trying to run around backhands and telling which was her favoured wing.

Bouchard was on to it in a flash, pounding the Karman backhand to go 4-0. With too much pressure on the forehand, Karman went for the outrageous often. The percentages caught up and errors flew from the forehand side as well.

Karman’s height advantage meant that she could land a few big serves. But whenever she did, Bouchard was up to the task, returning everything in sight. The Canadian served out the set 6-3, with the last point a vicious kick-served ace.

Also Read
Chennai Open: Raina’s campaign ends with doubles loss; Dabrowski-Stefani duo reach quarterfinals

Karman took a toilet break, refreshed and emerged with new clothing. Bouchard shadow-practised on court, perhaps to avoid a disruption to her rhythm. But a certain wobbliness did creep in, as she fell behind in each of her first three service games, before being broken off the last, courtesy two botched forehands.

The Indian’s serve was equally shaky but she did admirably to drag herself out of tricky positions by uncorking her fierce forehand. The hold to 5-2, was however clean, finished off by two exquisite one-two punches.

With the crowd firmly in her corner – though it was also guilty at times of forgetting tennis etiquette by screaming in the middle of points – Karman was in prime position at 5-4 to level the match, but fluffed both opportunities to get broken.

The net-cord put paid to her hopes on one of those points, taking the ball out off a perfectly executed inside-out forehand.

Bouchard nonchalantly raised her level and held to 5-5 before bringing up two break-points. But Karman hung on, saving both. The match inevitably slipped into a tie-break, but once there Karman didn’t land a single first-serve and Bouchard wasn’t one to miss out.

Results - Round of 16
Eugenie Bouchard bt Karman Thandi Karman Thandi 6-2, 7-6(2)
Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) bt Rebecca Peterson (Swe) 6-4, 6-2
Nao Hibino (Jpn) bt Qiang Wang (Chn) 6-2, 6-3.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us