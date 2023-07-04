MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Macci offers to turn Coco’s forehand into potent weapon

Rick Macci has coached many star players over a long career, including Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati and Andy Roddick -- and he would love to add Gauff to his roster.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 20:02 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff in action.
Coco Gauff in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Coco Gauff in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As Coco Gauff ponders a fortnight without tennis following her first-round loss at Wimbledon, she might be tempted to phone one of the sport’s most accomplished coaches who would love to turn her suspect forehand into the most powerful shot in her armoury.

Rick Macci has coached many star players over a long career, including Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati and Andy Roddick - and he would love to add Gauff to his roster.

“For me, she’s the best athlete on the tour, she’s an Olympic sprinter with a racket in her hand,” Macci said in comments to OLBG, a sports betting community.

READ | Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz wins in straight sets as Chardy retires from singles

Gauff had acknowledged on Monday after her three-set loss to Sofia Kenin that her forehand needed work.

“I would love to work with Coco Gauff. I think I could rewire her entire forehand if she and her team wanted to. I’d teach her the ATP forehand,” the 68-year-old said.

“Mentally, she has it. Her backhand is money, and her volley is great. The serve, I would rewire slightly, it’s loose, it’s big, it’s free, but it isn’t quite as good as it could be.

“She’s still so young, but the muscle memory has been there for so long on the forehand. If she took a bit of time out and modified that, she would have so much ability.

“I’d create a completely new stroke for her, and it would fully change her career. It could go from her weakest shot to her best shot.”

As Gauff decides whether or not to take Macci up on his offer, one thing she may consider - his resume also includes coaching her Wimbledon conqueror Kenin.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Coco Gauff /

Serena Williams /

Maria Sharapova /

Andy Roddick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland stuns Zimbabwe to set up Dutch winner-takes-all World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  2. Shivam Mavi: A rare fast-bowler captain vying to be back among the best
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Macci offers to turn Coco’s forehand into potent weapon
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina recovers to race past Rogers
    Reuters
  5. India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE, SAFF Championship 2023 final: IND 1-1 KUW at HT, Indian Football news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina recovers to race past Rogers
    Reuters
  2. Macci offers to turn Coco’s forehand into potent weapon
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz wins in straight sets as Chardy retires from singles
    Reuters
  4. In Pictures: Roger Federer returns to Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Tsitsipas and Badosa
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland stuns Zimbabwe to set up Dutch winner-takes-all World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  2. Shivam Mavi: A rare fast-bowler captain vying to be back among the best
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Macci offers to turn Coco’s forehand into potent weapon
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina recovers to race past Rogers
    Reuters
  5. India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE, SAFF Championship 2023 final: IND 1-1 KUW at HT, Indian Football news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment