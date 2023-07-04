MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz wins in straight sets as Chardy retires from singles

World No. 1 Alcaraz won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in an hour and 53 minutes on Court 1. Frenchman Chardy, a former World No. 25, had already announced his decision to retire from singles at the grass Major.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 19:39 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the first-round on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday in London.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the first-round on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday in London. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the first-round on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday in London. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz opened his Wimbledon campaign in ruthless fashion by sending French veteran Jeremy Chardy into retirement with a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 drubbing on Tuesday.

At about the same time as eight-time champion Roger Federer was receiving a rapturous reception as a Royal Box guest across on Centre Court, Alcaraz showed why he is billed as the future of men’s tennis on Court One.

Under the roof, the 20-year-old Alcaraz subjected the unfortunate Chardy to a high-profile pummelling, firing down ferocious serves and rasping forehands with frightening power.

US Open champion Alcaraz, who returned to the top of the ATP rankings after winning the Queen’s Club title on grass last week, blasted through the opening set in 20 minutes.

When he won the first two games of the second set it began to look really ugly for the 36-year-old Chardy whose 56th and final Grand Slam tournament was turning into a horror show.

Chardy, the former world number 25 who once beat Federer, finally got on the scoreboard with a service hold greeted by warm applause.

He turned the match into a contest in the third set as the rifle-shot sound of Alcaraz’s ball-striking was temporarily muffled by rain hammering on the translucent roof.

Alcaraz trailed 4-2 after a sloppy service game but he was not in the mood for retirement gifts and buckled down again to finish off his opponent in a shade under two hours, sealing victory with an ace.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Jeremy Chardy /

Grand Slam /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe knocked out after Scotland loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz wins in straight sets as Chardy retires from singles
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan to tour England next year in preparation for T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 3: Suvana breaks women’s 50m backstroke National Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE, SAFF Championship 2023 final: IND 0-1 KUW, Indian Football news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz wins in straight sets as Chardy retires from singles
    Reuters
  2. In Pictures: Roger Federer returns to Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Tsitsipas and Badosa
    AFP
  4. Federer wows Wimbledon Centre Court
    Reuters
  5. Player safety key, organisers say, after Centre Court roof delay
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe knocked out after Scotland loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz wins in straight sets as Chardy retires from singles
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan to tour England next year in preparation for T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 3: Suvana breaks women’s 50m backstroke National Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE, SAFF Championship 2023 final: IND 0-1 KUW, Indian Football news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment