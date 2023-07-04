MagazineBuy Print

Federer wows Wimbledon Centre Court

Retired Swiss great Roger Federer made a surprise appearance on his favourite stage to the delight of Centre Court ticket holders at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 18:49 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer stands alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales and wife Mirka Federer during a presentation on centre court to honour his achievements.
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer stands alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales and wife Mirka Federer during a presentation on centre court to honour his achievements. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer stands alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales and wife Mirka Federer during a presentation on centre court to honour his achievements. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Retired Swiss great Roger Federer made a surprise appearance on his favourite stage to the delight of Centre Court ticket holders at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Federer, whose 20 Grand Slam singles titles include a record eight at Wimbledon and who many regard as the greatest player of all time, retired last year at the age of 41.

READ | How many Wimbledon titles does Roger Federer have? A look at his history at All England Club

With his long-time rival Rafael Nadal also absent this year as he tries to regain his fitness and Serena Williams also retired, Wimbledon is missing some of its favourite players.

But even without his racket, Federer had the Centre Court crowd drooling during a short video presentation played on the scoreboards before defending women’s favourite Elena Rybakina took to the court for her opening match.

The film captured Federer’s glittering Wimbledon career, from his first title in 2003 to his last in 2017.

Federer, wearing a cream blazer, took his seat in the Royal Box alongside his wife Mirka and the Princess of Wales as the 15,000 capacity crowd gave him a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
