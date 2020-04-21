Coronavirus: Tennis unites to create 'Player Relief Programme'

With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe to restart the professional tennis tours, the International governing bodies of world tennis can confirm they are in discussions to create a "Player Relief Programme"to provide much-needed assistance to the players who are particularly affected during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.



The discussions have been progressing and details are being finalised with an announcement expected in the near future. Already agreed is that the ATP and the WTA will administer the "Player Relief Programme" and all seven stakeholders will make a significant contribution.

The health and safety of everyone involved in tennis is the absolute priority for all the governing bodies, and the tennis community has been unwavering in playing its part in limiting the spread of the infection.



The players continue to reiterate the importance of staying home and safe as well as demonstrating creative ways to stay fit and practice our sport to be ready for when the time comes that play can begin again through their messages to the fans on various social media platforms.