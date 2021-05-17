Divij-Arends pair loses in France, Prajnesh bows out in Geneva

Divij Sharan and Sander Arends were unable to capitalise on a strong start and lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-1 to fourth seeds Hugo Nys and Tim Puetz in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament in France on Monday.

In the ATP event in Geneva, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to fifth seed Mackenzie Mcdonald of US 6-3,3-6, 6 3 in the first qualifying round.

The results:

€481,270 ATP, Geneva, Switzerland Qualifying singles (first round): Mackenzie Mcdonald (US) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

€481,270 ATP, Lyon, France Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hugo Nys (Mon) & Tim Puetz (Ger) bt Sander Arends (Ned) & Divij Sharan 3-6, 6-2, [10-1].