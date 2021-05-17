Tennis Tennis Divij-Arends pair loses in France, Prajnesh bows out in Geneva Divij Sharan and Sander Arends lost to fourth seeds Hugo Nys and Tim Puetz in the doubles pre-quarterfinals while Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten in the first qualifying round of an ATP event. Team Sportstar 17 May, 2021 20:21 IST File photo of Divij Sharan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar 17 May, 2021 20:21 IST Divij Sharan and Sander Arends were unable to capitalise on a strong start and lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-1 to fourth seeds Hugo Nys and Tim Puetz in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €481,270 ATP tennis tournament in France on Monday.In the ATP event in Geneva, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to fifth seed Mackenzie Mcdonald of US 6-3,3-6, 6 3 in the first qualifying round.The results:€481,270 ATP, Geneva, Switzerland Qualifying singles (first round): Mackenzie Mcdonald (US) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.€481,270 ATP, Lyon, France Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hugo Nys (Mon) & Tim Puetz (Ger) bt Sander Arends (Ned) & Divij Sharan 3-6, 6-2, [10-1]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.