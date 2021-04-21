Tennis Tennis Divij-Bedene pair loses in Belgrade quarterfinals Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov beat Aljaz Bedene and Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €711,800 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Belgrade. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 21:47 IST File photo of Divij Sharan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 21:47 IST Wild card entrants Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia and Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €711,800 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Belgrade on Wednesday.READ: Prajnesh beaten in first round of Challengers in FloridaDivij and his partner collected 45 ATP points and €6,030.The results€711,800 ATP, Belgrade, SerbiaDoubles (quarterfinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) bt Aljaz Bedene (Slo) & Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.