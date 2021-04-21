Divij-Bedene pair loses in Belgrade quarterfinals

Wild card entrants Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia and Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €711,800 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Divij and his partner collected 45 ATP points and €6,030.