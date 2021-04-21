Tennis

Divij-Bedene pair loses in Belgrade quarterfinals

Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov beat Aljaz Bedene and Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €711,800 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Belgrade.

21 April, 2021 21:47 IST

File photo of Divij Sharan.   -  V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Wild card entrants Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia and Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €711,800 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Divij and his partner collected 45 ATP points and €6,030.

The results

€711,800 ATP, Belgrade, Serbia
Doubles (quarterfinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) bt Aljaz Bedene (Slo) & Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-3.