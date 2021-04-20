Tennis Tennis Prajnesh beaten in first round of Challengers in Florida Third seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 by Pedro Sakamoto of Brazil in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Tallahassee, Florida. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 20 April, 2021 17:42 IST India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Pedro Sakamoto of Brazil. - R. Ragu Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 20 April, 2021 17:42 IST Third seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 by Pedro Sakamoto of Brazil in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Tallahassee, Florida.READ| Halep targets Stuttgart success on return to clay In the ATP event in Serbia, Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay had to retire in the second set of the doubles, against Divij Sharan and Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia, as Cuevas hurt his leg.The results:€711,800 ATP, Belgrade, Serbia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aljaz Bedene (Slo) & Divij Sharan bt Pablo Cuevas (Uru) & Rohan Bopanna 6-1 (retired).$52,080 Challenger, Tallahassee, US Singles (first round): Pedro Sakamoto (Bra) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.