Prajnesh beaten in first round of Challengers in Florida

Third seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 by Pedro Sakamoto of Brazil in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Tallahassee, Florida.

In the ATP event in Serbia, Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay had to retire in the second set of the doubles, against Divij Sharan and Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia, as Cuevas hurt his leg.



The results:



€711,800 ATP, Belgrade, Serbia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aljaz Bedene (Slo) & Divij Sharan bt Pablo Cuevas (Uru) & Rohan Bopanna 6-1 (retired).



$52,080 Challenger, Tallahassee, US Singles (first round): Pedro Sakamoto (Bra) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran

6-2, 2-6, 6-4.