Tennis

Divij-Arends pair loses Challenger semifinals in Germany

Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Arends was beaten by Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the doubles semifinals of the Challenger tournament.

15 May, 2021

Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Arends was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the third seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the doubles semifinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

Divij and partner collected 35 ATP points and €1840.

The results

€88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany

Doubles (semifinals): Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (US) bt Sander Arends (Ned) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-3.