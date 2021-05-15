Tennis

Divij-Arends pair loses Challenger semifinals in Germany

Divij Sharan

File picture of Divij Sharan.   -  V. Sreenivasa Murthy (File Photo)

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 15 May, 2021 21:19 IST

Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Arends was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the third seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the doubles semifinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

Divij and partner collected 35 ATP points and €1840.

The results

€88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany
Doubles (semifinals): Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (US) bt Sander Arends (Ned) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-3.