Divij-Arends pair loses Challenger semifinals in Germany

Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Arends was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the third seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the doubles semifinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

Divij and partner collected 35 ATP points and €1840.

The results

€88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany

Doubles (semifinals): Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (US) bt Sander Arends (Ned) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-3.