Tennis

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win Astana Open, qualifies for ATP Finals

Serbian Djokovic took an hour and 15 minutes to win 6-3, 6-4 against Greek Tsitsipas and clinch the 90th singles title of his career.

Team Sportstar
09 October, 2022 17:34 IST
09 October, 2022 17:34 IST
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open final on Sunday.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serbian Djokovic took an hour and 15 minutes to win 6-3, 6-4 against Greek Tsitsipas and clinch the 90th singles title of his career.

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the Astana Open title and qualify for the year-end ATP Finals.

Serbian Djokovic took an hour and 15 minutes to win 6-3, 6-4 against Greek Tsitsipas and clinch the 90th singles title of his career. Amongst active male players, the 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is only behind Rafael Nadal (92) in terms of the most singles titles.

Djokovic also further strengthened his head-to-head win-loss record against Tsitsipas to 8-2.

For Tsitsipas, it was his ninth loss in as many finals at the ATP500 level.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us