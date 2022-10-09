Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win Astana Open, qualifies for ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the Astana Open title and qualify for the year-end ATP Finals.

Serbian Djokovic took an hour and 15 minutes to win 6-3, 6-4 against Greek Tsitsipas and clinch the 90th singles title of his career. Amongst active male players, the 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is only behind Rafael Nadal (92) in terms of the most singles titles.

Djokovic also further strengthened his head-to-head win-loss record against Tsitsipas to 8-2.

For Tsitsipas, it was his ninth loss in as many finals at the ATP500 level.

