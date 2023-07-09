MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Boulter in 57 brutal minutes

Armed with a menacing serve and steely resolve, Wimbledon champion Rybakina never allowed the partisan crowd to find their full vocal range as she ruthlessly and unceremoniously cut Boulter down with a 6-1 6-1 third-round demolition job.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 07:25 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand against Katie Boulter of Great Britain in the women’s singles third-round match of the Wimbledon championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand against Katie Boulter of Great Britain in the women’s singles third-round match of the Wimbledon championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand against Katie Boulter of Great Britain in the women’s singles third-round match of the Wimbledon championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Elena Rybakina was very much aware that she would be treated as public enemy number one when she took on Katie Boulter -- the sole Briton left in the Wimbledon singles draw -- in what had been billed as a Centre Court blockbuster on Saturday.

Armed with a menacing serve and steely resolve, Wimbledon champion Rybakina never allowed the partisan crowd to find their full vocal range as she ruthlessly and unceremoniously cut Boulter down with a 6-1 6-1 third-round demolition job.

The two protagonists had been kept waiting till almost nine pm local time (2000 GMT) before they could enter the floodlit arena and when Boulter dropped only one point in her opening service game, expectations of an upset win were riding high.

After all, this was the same stage where a hollering 15,000 capacity crowd had carried Andy Murray to many a famous late-night victory and the fans on Saturday were ready and waiting to once again play their part.

They only problem was that Rybakina had failed to read the British script.

From 1-1 in the first set, she pelted down aces and service winners and produced an endless barrage of forehand and backhand winners to bag the next seven games.

Such was the Kazakh third seed’s dominance that the stunned crowd appeared to have lost their collective voice while Boulter simply lost her way.

The woman who had famously knocked out former world number one Karolina Pliskova on the same stage 12 months ago had no answer to Rybakina’s firepower.

Rybakina sealed the first set with her sixth ace and although the British number one avoided the humiliation of being wiped out from the second set when she won the third game, there was a sense of inevitability hanging in the air because whatever Rybakina touched turned to gold.

Mercifully for the 89th-ranked Boulter, her ordeal lasted only 57 brutal minutes as Rybakina broke for the fourth time to end the British challenge at this year’s championships with a forehand winner.

Related stories

Related Topics

Elena Rybakina /

Katie Boulter /

Wimbledon 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Boulter in 57 brutal minutes
    Reuters
  2. UFC 290 LIVE results, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Main card fights start soon; streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada Open 2023: Lakshya storms into final, Sindhu knocked out by Yamaguchi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prithvi Shaw looks to retain true self as new season beckons
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. UFC 290 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards, when and where to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Boulter in 57 brutal minutes
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek vs Bencic 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Hurkacz 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Rybakina, Alcaraz move to last 16; Boulter, Zverev knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Djere in straight sets, reaches last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Boulter in 57 brutal minutes
    Reuters
  2. UFC 290 LIVE results, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: Main card fights start soon; streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada Open 2023: Lakshya storms into final, Sindhu knocked out by Yamaguchi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prithvi Shaw looks to retain true self as new season beckons
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. UFC 290 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards, when and where to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment