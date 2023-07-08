MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Djere in straight sets, reaches last 16

A day after ending British hopes by outlasting Andy Murray in a five-set cliffhanger spanning two days on Centre Court, Tsitsipas returned to dispatch Serbia’s Djere in more straightforward fashion.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 23:17 IST , LONDON

Reuters
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after beating Serbia’s Laslo Djere in third round of Wimbledon in London on Saturday.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after beating Serbia's Laslo Djere in third round of Wimbledon in London on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after beating Serbia’s Laslo Djere in third round of Wimbledon in London on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is proving as durable as the Parthenon at this year’s Wimbledon after reaching the second week still very much standing after victory over Serbia’s Laslo Djere on Saturday.

A day after throwing cold water over British hopes by out-lasting Andy Murray in a five-set cliffhanger spanning two days on Centre Court, he returned to dispatch Serbia’s Djere in more straightforward fashion, winning 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4.

The 24-year-old’s energy levels looked undiminished despite it being his fifth successive day on court, a shift that began with a first-round five-setter against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem -- a match that took two days to complete.

His clash with Murray, where he battled the two-time Wimbledon champion and the 15,000 fans for nearly five hours, was the longest match in the tournament so far.

He has spent eight hours and 46 minutes on court and a more relaxing Sunday is well-earned.

After that he will focus on his fourth round match against unseeded American Christopher Eubanks who continued his impressive run on grass with victory over Christopher O’Connell on Saturday.

Tsitsipas pocketed the first set when Djere faltered serving at 4-5, double-faulting on set point.

He found himself a break down in the second set but once he repaired that damage and took the tiebreak it was relatively smooth for the elegant Greek shot-maker.

