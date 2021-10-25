Fenesta National Tennis Championship: Reshma, Digvijay shine in first round

Reshma Maruri played a sharp and steady game to knock out the seventh seed Arthi Muniyan 6-2, 6-1 in the women's first round of the Fenesta National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Monday.

Arthi played well, but lacked the match experience in recent weeks, against an opponent who has been regularly playing matches at the national level, including the junior nationals at the same venue.

Fourth seed Sai Samhitha overcame a late surge from Kashish Bhatia to pull through in straight sets. Top seed Zeel Desai had to work her way past the gritty Yubrani Banerjee, despite dropping only three games.

In the men’s section, Fardeen Qamar was quite smart in blunting the power play of Chinmay Dev Chauhan 6-4, 7-(6).

Former national champion VM Ranjeet recovered from losing the first set to fluently stroke his way past Yugal Bansal. Another former national champion Dalwinder Singh beat Bharath Kumaran to set up a pre-quarterfinal against Digvijay Pratap Singh.

Digvijay outplayed the young Chirag Duhan for the loss of two games, even though the latter showed glimpses of his strong game.

Once the final qualifying match in the men’s event was finished in the morning, national junior champion Karan Singh was drawn to play the fourth seed Paras Dahiya. Former national champion Vishnu Vardhan, who won three rounds in the qualifying event, will play Adil Kalyanpur.

The results (first round):

Men: Prithvi Sekhar bt Kunal Anand 6-3, 6-2; Fardeen Qamar bt Chinmay Dev Chauhan 6-4, 7-6(6); Rishi Reddy bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-2, 6-1; Prajwal Dev bt Lakshya Gupta 6-4, 6-2; VM Ranjeet bt Yugal Bansal 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh bt Bharath Kumaran 6-2, 6-2; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Chirag Duhan 6-1, 6-1.

Women: Zeel Desai bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-1, 6-2; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Pratibha Narayan 6-2, 6-3; Nidhi Chilumula bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3, 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Ayushi Singh 6-1, 6-0; Sai Samhitha bt Kashish Bhatia 6-1, 7-5; Jagmeet Kaur bt Veda Varshita Ranabothu 6-2, 6-1; Reshma Maruri bt Arthi Muniyan 6-2, 6-1; Akanksha Nitture bt Ishwari Matere 6-2, 6-0.