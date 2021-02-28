Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez has coronavirus

Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Martinez said on social media on Saturday she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar.

Martinez is the coach of former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday.

Olympian Vishnu Vardhan among top Indians for ITF UP Open

The 48-year-old Martinez said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

“I hope that I can soon be back on this swing of the Middle East tournaments,” Martinez wrote in Spanish. “For now, I will be working via video calls and connected online constantly with Garbine.”

Martinez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.