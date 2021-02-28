Tennis Tennis Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez has coronavirus Martinez said on social media on Saturday she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar. AP MADRID 28 February, 2021 09:27 IST Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez looks on during the Tennis Hall of Fame ceremony at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne. - GETTY IMAGES AP MADRID 28 February, 2021 09:27 IST Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez has tested positive for the coronavirus.Martinez said on social media on Saturday she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar.Martinez is the coach of former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday. Olympian Vishnu Vardhan among top Indians for ITF UP Open The 48-year-old Martinez said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.“I hope that I can soon be back on this swing of the Middle East tournaments,” Martinez wrote in Spanish. “For now, I will be working via video calls and connected online constantly with Garbine.”Martinez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.