French Open 2024: Fourth seed Rybakina races into second round

Elena Rybakina powered into the French Open second round with a straight-sets victory over Belgian Greet Minnen on Tuesday.
The former Wimbledon champion wrapped up a 6-2, 6-3 success in only 73 minutes and will next face either three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus.
“Really happy to be back and compete here,” said Rybakina, who withdrew ahead of the third round last year due to illness.
Kazakh world number four Rybakina is the only player to defeat tournament favourite Iga Swiatek on clay this season, in the Stuttgart semifinals in April.
