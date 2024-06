French Open 2024, June 9 schedule: Alcaraz faces Zverev in men’s final; Gauff, Paolini eye women’s doubles crown

Third-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz takes on fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles final of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Sunday.

In women’s doubles final, the fifth-seeded American-Czech duo of Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova faces the 11th-seeded Italian pair of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani for the title.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 15 of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Doubles Final - [5] Coco Gauff (USA)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs [11] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)/Sara Errani (ITA) - 3PM IST

Men’s Singles Final - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) - Not before 6PM IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info