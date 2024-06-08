MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Arevalo and Pavic win men’s doubles title

Arevalo, 33, won the French Open men’s doubles title in 2022, with Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer, while the 30-year-old Pavic has now won men’s doubles titles in all four grand slams.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 23:10 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate with the trophy after victory against Andrea Vavassori of Italy and Simone Bolelli of Italy during the Men’s Doubles Final match on Day 14 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2024 in Paris, France.
Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate with the trophy after victory against Andrea Vavassori of Italy and Simone Bolelli of Italy during the Men’s Doubles Final match on Day 14 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador celebrate with the trophy after victory against Andrea Vavassori of Italy and Simone Bolelli of Italy during the Men's Doubles Final match on Day 14 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and his Croatian partner Mate Pavic prevailed in a battle of nerves to edge Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-5 6-3 in the final and win the French Open men’s doubles title on Saturday.

It was the ninth seeds’ first grand slam as a pair. Arevalo, 33, won the French Open men’s doubles title in 2022, with Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer, while the 30-year-old Pavic has now won men’s doubles titles in all four grand slams.

“It feels special,” said Pavic, who has won seven grand slams, including three mixed doubles titles. “I want to thank Marcelo for bringing me to the top. He knows how it is to be done.”

“Two crazy weeks, a lot of tough matches... we did it together, man. I’m really happy,” Arevalo replied.

ALSO READ:  Swiatek beats Paolini, clinches third straight title at Roland Garros

The first set was evenly matched until 5-5 when the Italians came close to the first break. But Arevalo and Pavic saved four break points to win the game and broke their opponents in the next game to clinch the set.

Bolelli and Vavassori, who reached the Australian Open final in January, broke early in the second set to go 2-1 up, but Arevalo and Pavic broke back in the next game and broke again to take a decisive 5-3 lead in the second set.

“You played an unbelievable match,” Vavassori told the winners.

“I hope maybe one day we can beat you,” Bolelli said. “Good luck for the rest of the season.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

