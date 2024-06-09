MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 9. 

Published : Jun 09, 2024 11:59 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Shubhankar Sharma looks on after teeing off on the first hole during day three of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament.
Shubhankar Sharma looks on after teeing off on the first hole during day three of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shubhankar Sharma looks on after teeing off on the first hole during day three of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a slightly pedestrian one-under 71 in the third round to slip to Tied-26th at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament.

Sharma, who had 69-69 in his first two rounds, was looking good at three-under through the first eight holes with four birdies against one bogey.

He then found the water off the tee on Par-4 13th and he also went into deep rough and finally holed for a triple bogey. A birdie on the next hole, Par-3 14th was a small consolation as he slipped from T20 to T26.

Sweden’s Sebastian Söderberg continued his incredible form firing a round of 6-under 66. He has led from round one, once again picked up where he left off with back-to-back birdies on holes two and three. He birdied the sixth before and the eighth to make the turn in four-under.

Another pair of back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 was followed by his first bogey of the week on the 14th but he rectified that with a birdie on 15 with applause from the home crowd.

He is 21-under-par and held a eight-shot advantage.

Scotland’s Calum Hill sits in outright second place after producing a round of 5-under 67 to be eight shots behind Söderberg on 13-under-par.

Three players are in a share of third place with Spain’s Santiago Tarrio, England’s Alice Hewson and Sweden’s Alexander Björk on 12-under-par.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour, with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

-PTI

Aditi Ashok misses cut at LPGA Classic

Two late birdies were not enough to help Aditi Ashok make the cut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the LPGA Tour.

The Bengaluru golfer, who shot 2-under 69 in the first round, faltered on the second day as she was 2-over after 13 holes. She birdied the 16th and the 18th, but failed to make the final round in windy conditions that made scoring tough.

She was 2-under for two rounds and missed the cut by one.

Jenny Shin shot a 2-under 69 and will take a one-shot lead into the final round as she seeks her first victory since 2016.

The 31-year-old from South Korea had six birdies and four bogeys to post a two-day total of 10-under 132.

Albane Valenzuela, who is trying to become the first Swiss player to win on the Tour, shot a 68 and was alone in second, a shot ahead of Ssu-Chia Cheng, Narin An, Megan Khang and Wei-Ling Hsu.

Ayaka Furue, who has six top-10 finishes this year including a tied-sixth in last week’s U.S. Women’s Open, was among the group three shots back.

Yuka Saso, who won her second U.S. Women’s Open title last week, missed the cut which fell at 3-under.

-PTI

ATHLETICS

Sanjivani bags top spot in 10,000m event in Portland

Asian Championships bronze medallist runner Sanjivani Jadhav won the gruelling women’s 10,000m race at the Portland Track Festival High-Performance Meet, clocking a personal best time of 32:22.77 seconds.

Portland has turned out to be a happy hunting ground for the 27-year-old long-distance runner, who had finished second in the event last year, registering 32:46.88 seconds, her first sub-33 mark.

Another Indian in the fray, Seema finished fifth clocking 32:55.91.

Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist, Avinash Sable clocked 8:21.85 seconds in men’s 3000m steeplechase to finish second, though he was a good 10 seconds adrift of his national record of 8:11.20, set at the 2022 CWG where he had won the silver medal.

American Kenneth Rooks, winner of the 3000m steeplechase national title at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, took the top spot clocking 8:18.77, and coming close to the meet record of 8:18.55.

Ace Indian women’s long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary, winner of gold (5000m) and silver (3000m steeplechase) at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, finished third in steeplechase, clocking 9:31.38 seconds, which was nearly 16 seconds adrift from the national record of 9:15.31 in her name set in Budapest last year.

Another Indian in the event, Priti, was 20th clocking 10:12.88 seconds.

Several Indian elite middle and long-distance athletes currently training in Colorado are competing in Portland Track Festival.

-PTI

Related Topics

Sanjivini Jadhav /

Avinash Sable /

Parul Chaudhary

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 9 schedule: Alcaraz faces Zverev in men’s final; Gauff, Paolini eye women’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany 
    PTI
  5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  2. Puja Tomar becomes first Indian to win a bout in UFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul on Nov 15
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 7: Sumit Nagal enters challenger semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 9 schedule: Alcaraz faces Zverev in men’s final; Gauff, Paolini eye women’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany 
    PTI
  5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment