Tennis

French Open organisers give wild cards to veterans Paire and Mladenovic

They were among the six French men’s and six French women’s wild cards attributed by the French Tennis Federation for the Grand Slam at Roland Garros starting on May 28.

AP
PARIS 15 May, 2023 21:24 IST
PARIS 15 May, 2023 21:24 IST
File image of Kristina Mladenovic.

File image of Kristina Mladenovic. | Photo Credit: AP

They were among the six French men’s and six French women’s wild cards attributed by the French Tennis Federation for the Grand Slam at Roland Garros starting on May 28.

Veteran French players Benoit Paire and Kristina Mladenovic were handed wild cards into the main draw of the French Open on Monday.

They were among the six French men’s and six French women’s wild cards attributed by the French Tennis Federation for the Grand Slam at Roland Garros starting on May 28.

Also Read
Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Italian Open

The 34-year-old Paire’s best performance at the tournament in western Paris was reaching the fourth round in 2019.

The FFT said 18-year-old Arthur Fils, 19-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, 20-year-old Arthur Cazaux, Hugo Gaston and Hugo Grenier were also invited to play in the men’s draw.

The 30-year-old Mladenovic reached the quarterfinals in 2017. Later that year, she achieved her best ranking of 10th.

Mladenovic was joined in the women’s draw by Clara Burel, Séléna Janicijevic, Léolia JeanJean, Diane Parry and Jessika Ponchet.

Other wild cards from the agreement between the FFT and the Australian and American tennis federations will be announced at a later date. The USTA, Tennis Australia and the FFT offer reciprocal wild-card invitations for each other’s Grand Slam events.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us