French Open: Murray, Bouchard and Pironkova receive wildcards

Andy Murray, Eugenie Bouchard and Tsvetana Pironkova have received wildcard entries to the French Open which begins later this month, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

Briton Murray, a former world number one and finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, was also handed a wildcard entry into the U.S. Open last month where he reached the second round in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year.

Canada's Bouchard, who reached the French Open semifinals in 2014, has been playing claycourt tournaments since the season restarted last month and got to the final of the Istanbul Open where she lost in three sets on Sunday.

Bulgaria's Pironkova, who surprised the field at the US Open when she reached the quarterfinals in her first tournament in three years following a maternity break, was also given a wildcard entry into the main draw at Roland Garros.

The French Open, originally scheduled for May-June, was postponed to Sept. 27-Oct. 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.