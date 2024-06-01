World number four Alexander Zverev survived a marathon match to beat Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in the French Open third round on Saturday and keep alive his hopes of a first Grand Slam title.
Zverev, a semi-finalist for the last three years, had not dropped a set in his opening two matches, including a first-round win over Rafael Nadal, but he was on the back foot when the Dutch 26th seed won the opening set.
ALSO READ: French Open 2024 - Medvedev overcomes fearless Machac to move into last 16
The German finally broke serve when leading 5-4 in the second set to level the match and made lighter work of the third set, and when Griekspoor took a medical timeout, it appeared that Zverev would have little trouble closing out victory.
However, the Dutch 27-year-old forced a deciding set and held a 4-1 advantage after two breaks of serve before Zverev roared back to win four consecutive games.
Griekspoor kept his nerve to force a tiebreak, but after an enthralling match lasting over four hours on Court Philippe Chatrier, Zverev fired down an ace to clinch the tiebreak.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: Bangladesh 108/5; Shakib, Mahmudullah show fight but India on course for big win
- French Open 2024: Zverev survives Griekspoor marathon to reach fourth round
- Marco Reus, a Dortmund legend, eyes European crown in his last dance with Yellow and Black
- Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE updates, Champions League final: DOR v RMA; UCL livestream, preview, lineups
- Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Toni Kroos sets UCL record in Champions League final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE